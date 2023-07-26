Tricky CL, CC fixtures for Enyimba, Insurance… Rivers United Gets Bye

Former Nigerian Premier League champions, Rivers United were drawn bye in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round of qualifiers for next season’s competition.
In the draw ceremony held, Tuesday, in Cairo at the CAF headquarters, Rivers United as well as all the teams that reached the final 8 of both the Champions League and Confederation Cup will commence their qualification games from the next round.
The former NPL champions will face the winner between Etoile Flante and Ziguinchor for a ticket to play in the group stage.
Coach Stanley Eguma and his boys lost their status as the champions of the Nigerian top flight last season to current winners, Enyimba.
Meanwhile, Enyimba will kick off their Champions League campaign against Ahli Benghazi. Winner of tie will go on to face ASEC Mimosa for a place in the group stages.
Nigeria’s second CAF CL representative Remo Stars will contend with Medeama FC, and progress to the next round sets up a meeting with Horoya FC.
In the Confederation Cup, Bendel Insurance return to the continental stage to face ASO Chief, with RS Berkane waiting for the winner of that tie.
Also during the draw, CAF announced that it had cancelled the qualification round of the Confederation Cup. Teams that are eliminated from the 2nd preliminary round of the Champions League will not have the chance to participate in the second tier interclub competition.