Treble in 2022! Sanusi wins Super Cup with FC Porto

Zaidu Sanusi celebrated a third silverware with FC Porto in the calendar year as the Dragões added the Super Cup to their collection in 2022.
Sanusi was on for the entire duration of the game against Tondela on Saturday at the Estádio Municipal de Aveiro.
The match typically, the curtain raiser of the new campaign in Portugal pitches the Primeira Liga champions and Taça de Portugal winner from the previous season.
However, as Porto won the domestic double in 2022 – beat Tondela 3-1 in the Cup final last season – they get to play against the Cup runner-up.
On Saturday, Sérgio Conceição’s side was dominant and they bossed the game.
The raced into a 2-0 lead inside Thirty-three minutes with goals from Mahdi Taremi (30′) and Evanilson (33′).
Taremi got his second in the 82nd minute and his side’s third to complete the rout.
Sempre 𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗢𝗦💙
2022/23🔛#Supertaça23 pic.twitter.com/LQrZ1Da6uB
— FC Porto (@FCPorto) July 31, 2022