Tragic: Rangers Player Ifeanyi George killed in Car crash

Enugu Rangers FC player Ifeanyi George was killed in ghastly car crash on Sunday Morning Sports Radio Brila FM can confirm.

George and two other passengers died instantly from the impact as their car crashed into a parked articulated vehicle.

The accident occurred in Abudu Town along the Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road, Sunday morning, as the player and his teammates left camp after the club announced a 10-day break following the suspension of the NPFL.

Rangers Goalkeeper Femi Thomas told brila.net that the late player was driving a third vehicle in a convoy of three.

A feeders team player and a friend of George’s were the other occupants of the car and all three were confirmed dead at the spot.

Enugu Rangers have also reacted to the tragic news.

General Manager, Davidson Owumi said, ‘We just heard this disturbing news this morning and what we hear is not palatable.

‘I await information from my officials that are already on their way to the spot where the accident was said to have taken place.

‘We call for prayers in this hour of pains.’