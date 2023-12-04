Tragic Night in Nantes before Ligue 1 Clash between Simon, Moffi

The tragic death of an FC Nantes supporter marred the atmosphere preceding the club’s Ligue 1 fixture against Nice on Saturday, as violent clashes erupted between opposing fan groups.
Prior to the match, a group of Nantes supporters reportedly assaulted Nice fans traveling to Stade de la Beaujoire.
Amid the chaos, a 31-year-old Nantes fan, a member of the Brigade Loire, was fatally stabbed by a taxi driver near the Saint Georges Bar outside the stadium. The assailant later surrendered to authorities.
Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the victim at the scene before transporting him to the University Hospital of Nantes, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.
The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the intentional homicide, prompting FC Nantes to extend heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and friends.
The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of fans attending football matches.