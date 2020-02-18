Trabzonspor’s manager gives update on Nwakaeme fitness

Trabzonspor boss Hüseyin Çimşir says Anthony Nwakaeme will be available for selection when his side lock horns with Bekistas in a Turkish SuperLig clash on Sunday.

Nwakaeme limped off with an injury in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Sivasspor and was subbed off for Abdulkadir Parmak in the 35th minute.

The Nigerian forward has been a key figureto Huseyin Cimsir’s team this term having contributed more than one-quarter of Trabzonspor’s league goals thus far.

Çimşir has however provided an update on Nwakaeme’s fitness even as they prepare for their match week 23 clash against the Black Eagles.

“I don’t think anything serious happened to him,”the Turkish tactician told askamcom.tr

Nwakaeme has scored eight goals in 20 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.