Trabzonspor Ready to Cut lose their Nigerian Midfielder

Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor will not offer their Nigerian Midfielder Ogenyi Onazi a new deal, allowing the 27 year-old leave when his contract expires in the summer.

Onazi, who recently returned to action after a year’s absence with a ligament injury, making his first appearance in a Europa League game against Basel back in December.

According to Turkish publication Sabah, the Nigerian and three other players (Donis Avdijaj, Fıratcan Üzüm and Ivanildo Fernandes) have been deemed surplus to requirement.

The players have been lined up for loan moves away from the Şenol Güneş Stadium this January with a very slim chance of a contract renewal.

Trabzonspor have already acquired Senegalese Midfielder Badou Ndiaye, on loan from Stoke City.

Onazi, who has featured just twice for the club since returning from the injury spell, is free to talk to other teams.