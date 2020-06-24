Trabzonspor Contacted Onazi before Signing Nwakaeme, Mikel Obi

Super Eagles midfielder Eddy Ogenyi Onazi has revealed how he persuaded Trabzonspor to sign compatriots John Mikel Obi and striker Anthony Nwakaeme.

Onazi who had since left Trabzonspor for Denizlispor back in January 2020, told footballlive that the club contacted him and asked his opinion before they made a move for Nwakaeme.

“It was fantastic and before Tony came, the president told me that he was trying to sign this Nigerian player and he asked me if I know him.

“I told him Tony is a fantastic player and he should do whatever he can to bring in, so when he finally signed him and Tony scored two goals in his second game, the president came back to me and was so happy,” he said.

After the success of Anthony Nwakaeme at the club, Onazi revealed that the president came calling again for him to help speak to former Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi to join the team.

Onazi said he spoke all with Mikel before he finally agreed to sign for the club.

“After the Afcon in Egypt, the president came back again and told me when he wanted to bring Mikel and I should help them speak to him.

“Then I discussed all night with Mikel to come over too and I was injured then, so hopefully when I recover we will play together, but unfortunately we did not spend much time together.”

While Nwakaeme proved to be a key signing for Trabzonspor, Mikel terminated his contract with the club back in March.

It would be recalled that Mikel fell out with the club’s president and the Turkish Football Federation for their failure to suspend the league amidst the coronavirus pandemic.