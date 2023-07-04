Players AbroadWorld Football Trabzonspor Consider Onuachu Move By Joseph Obisesan - July 4, 2023 0 104 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Paul Onuachu. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images) Turkish Super Lig club, Trabzonspor, have emerged as a potential destination for Super Eagles and Southampton forward Paul Onuachu. Onuachu has expressed his desire to depart from Southampton after the team’s relegation from the Premier League. Southampton had acquired the Forward’s services for a transfer fee of €18 million from KRC Genk in the Belgian Pro League in January. However, the Nigerian was unable to score in 11 league appearances for the Saints. Meanwhile, his potential departure has caught the attention of several German clubs, who would be looking to get him on a cut-price deal. Borussia Monchengladbach have also, reportedly, made contact with Southampton regarding the striker. Additionally, VfB Stuttgart and Schalke 04 have shown interest in the Player.