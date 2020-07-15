Tough Night for Semi Ajayi and West Brom as Promotion bid takes Hit

Semi Ajayi played all 90 minutes for promotion chasing West Bromwich Albion against Fulham at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

Ajayi was in his best element and helped the baggies to keep the oppositions’ attack at bay.

While the Nigeria International had a solid individual performance, West Brom failed to break down their opponents as they settled a goalless draw.

The result is a huge disappointment for Ajayi and his teammates who are facing a risk of missing out in automatic promotion back to the premier league.

West Brom maintained their second position on the log, but are four points behind Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United with only a couple of games remaining.

Slaven Bilic’s men could also see their four points lead ahead of third placed Brentford cut to one should the latter beat Preston North End on Wednesday.

West Brom are now condemned to get results against Huddersfield Town on Friday.