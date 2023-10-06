AFCON 2019Players Abroad Tough Night for Dessers, Leverkusen Do it without Boniface By Adebanjo - October 6, 2023 0 95 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cyriel Dessers. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images) Cyriel Dessers endured a difficult night against Aris in the Europa League with Rangers away in Cyprus, on Thursday. Rangers played their first game since the sacking of Michael Beale, and on the day Dessers was handed a starting berth. The game started on the wrong foot for the visitors when Alex Moucketou-Moussounda found the back of the net inside nine minutes. Dessers thought he had leveled in the 21st minute, but after a review the goal was chalked off for an offside. Aris doubled their lead before the hour mark through Shavy Babicka (59′). Rangers reduced the deficit with twenty minutes left to play but couldn’t change the outcome. Meanwhile in Norway, Bayer Leverkusen sealed a 2-1 win against Molde, but surprisingly Victor Boniface did not start the game. Leverkusen raced ahead into a 2-0 lead through Jeremie Frimpong (14′) and Nathan Tella (18′). Boniface was introduced in the game with seven minutes of regular time left. The Forward did not register a shot, managed 9 touches, completed 7 passes, 1 dribble.