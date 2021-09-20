Tough loss for Okereke! Venezia concedes Stoppage time dagger against Spezia

Nigerian forward David Okereke reacts during the Serie A match between Venezia vs Spezia. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

David Okereke earned a starter’s berth for Venezia in the Serie A clash against Spezia at the weekend.

Okereke scored his first goal of the season last week in the win against Empoli, but the forward was shutout on Sunday against Spezia.
Although he mustered one shot – off target – and played one key pass, him and the team fell short at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.
Spezia snatched a late winner, Morocco’s Medhi Bourabia with a 90+4′ dagger.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lega Serie A (@seriea)


The defeat means Venezia have just one win in four league matches this season.

