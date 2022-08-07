Tottenham rains on Joe Aribo’s PL debut

Joe Aribo made his first competitive appearance for Southampton in the Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Nigerian joined the Saints from Rangers last Month and was heavily involved in their pre-season tours, scoring a wonder goal against Villarreal.

He was handed a starter’s berth in the trip to North London, but the Midfielder could do little to prevent the team from losing 4-1 in the league opener.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl played Aribo upfront in a 5-3-2 formation alongside Armstrong – and it simply did not work.

He wasn’t given the services needed to deliver and was isolated for most part of the game.

The visitors led through James Ward Prowse, but goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier ushered Spurs into half-time led.

Mohammed Salisu’s second-half own goal put Spurs in firm control, before Dejan Kulusevki sealed the victory with the fourth goal.

After the game, Hasenhuttl admitted that his side never looked like matching Spurs toe to toe.

“It felt a little like the opponent switched into the next gear after 20 minutes and we couldn’t follow.”

“It’s frustrating to see how big the gap is between the two teams,” the Saints’ Manager said.