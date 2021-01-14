Tottenham 1-1 Fulham: Good Day at the Office for Ola Aina

Ola Aina filled the stats sheet on Wednesday night in a dramatic game between London rivals Fulham and Tottenham.

Aina was a sentry in Fulham’s three-man defence as Scott Parker set up a 3-5-2 formation to contain Tottenham’s attack.

The Left-back had a fairly busy night completing 1 tackle, 1 interception, 2 clearances, 1 Aerial duel won, 1 block and 2 successful Dribbles.

Harry Kane’s goal in the 25th minute set the hosts on their way to an expected win, however, Parker’s men flipped the script.

Fulham turned the heat up and though a few near misses for Tottenham would have punished the visitors, they were instead rewarded for their persistence.

Ivan Cavaleiro headed home in the 74th to pull the Cottagers level, the sides eventually settling for a 1-1 result.

The result ensured Fulham stretch their unbeaten run in the league to five games.