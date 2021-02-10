Tosin Omoyele relieved to end his Enyimba goal drought

Enyimba striker Tosin Omoyele admits he was down after failing to score in his first few matches for the club.

After going without a goal in the league and the CAF Champions League, Omoyele opened his goal account in the home win over rivals Kano Pillars in Aba.

He followed up the performance with another brace against his former side, Plateau United last Sunday to make it 3 goals in two home matches.

In a chat with brila.net, Omoyele revealed he is clearly relieved to get his name back on the scoresheet at a crucial moment of the campaign.

“I’m happy with my current form and also with our recent results. I must confess, it was not easy playing without scoring goals and I was down at some point because it is my job to get goals for the team.

“I’m delighted about the recent events and I hope to continue with the good form in subsequent games ” he said.

Omoyele’s goals last Sunday helped Enyimba maintained their place on top of the table after 9 round of matches.

The former Osun United forward was also named man of the match for the game against Plateau United.