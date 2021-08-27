Tosin Kehinde’s goal contribution not enough to stop Randers defeat, UEL elimination

Thursday was a double blow for midfielder Tosin Kehinde, after he was snubbed for a debut international call up and also couldn’t carry his side across the line in their UEFA Europa League elimination.
Kehinde registered an assist in the second leg play-off match against Galatasaray, but Randers FC lost 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.
The Nigerian set up Marvin Egho for the first goal of the game and closed the first-half with the 1-0 lead, but the hosts leveled after the restart.
