Tosin Kehinde’s goal contribution not enough to stop Randers defeat, UEL elimination

Luyindama (L) of Galatasaray in action against Kehinde (C) of Randers during UEFA Europa League Play-off match at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul. (Photo by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Thursday was a double blow for midfielder Tosin Kehinde, after he was snubbed for a debut international call up and also couldn’t carry his side across the line in their UEFA Europa League elimination.

Kehinde registered an assist in the second leg play-off match against Galatasaray, but Randers FC lost 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.
The Nigerian set up Marvin Egho for the first goal of the game and closed the first-half with the 1-0 lead, but the hosts leveled after the restart.

 

Patrick van Aanholt with the equalizer before Frederik Lauenborg’s own-goal saw Gala pull away on aggregate score.
Randers will now compete in the Conference League and the draw will be held, Friday in Istanbul.

