Torino through to Coppa Italia second round on PKs, Aina scores crucial spot kick

Torino advanced to the second round of the Coppa Italia following a 4-1 penalty victory against Serie B side Cremonese at the Weekend.

Ola Aina took the deciding kick to clinch the ticket in the game played at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino.

Aina played the entire duration of the game which ended goalless through regulation and extra-time.

Although there was some drama after Cremonese were reduced to 10 men in the second half of regulation time, the hosts could not make their numerical advantage count.

In extra-time another opportunity fell to Ivan Juric’s side after the Referee awarded Torino a penalty deep in extra-time.

Yet again the chance was squandered, Rolando Mandragora from the spot could not put away his kick and the teams would be dragged into shoot-outs.

In the kicks from the spot, Torino converted all four of their kicks while the opponents only managed to put one away.

Thus Torino reach the second round of the Cup and will next face Sampdoria away from home.