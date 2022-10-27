Torino loses Ola Aina to injury

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina’s impressive run this season has suffered a setback, after the LB picked up an injury during Torino’s training today.
According to a statement on the Club’s website, Aina left training early and early tests have indicated a discomfort in his left Hamstring and further tests will be done to determine the extent of the injury.
‘Footballer Ola Aina finished today’s session early. The first tests have shown discomfort in the left hamstring that will be assessed with further examinations in the coming days.”
This will be a major blow for the Nigerian, who has been impressive so far this season.
Aina missed only two of Torino’s Serie A game in the current campaign and is even set to be rewarded with a new contract and a salary increase.
The news will also be a cause for worry for Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro as Ola Aina is a pivotal part of the National team set up.