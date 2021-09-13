Torino delays first Serie A win for Simy Nwankwo’s Salernitana

Simy Nwankwo and Joel Obi continue to chase their first win in the Serie A with Salernitana this season following another defeat at the weekend.

Both Simy and Obi started on Sunday against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Il Toro cantered the newly promoted side 4-0; Antonio Sanabria (45′), Bremer (65′), Tommaso Pobega (87′) and Sasa Lukic (90+1′) all finding the back of the net.

While the Nigerian duo at Salernitana were replaced minutes after the restart of the game in the second half, Torino manager Ivan Juric brought on Ola Aina in the 74th minute.

Torino closed out the game without conceding and the win moved them to 11 spot on the standings while Salernitana remain bottom of the table.

Coming on for midfielder Cristian Ansaldi, who had registered two assists in the game, Aina slotted into the right-wing back position.

The 24 year-old completed 1 clearance, 1 successful block and also registered two shots creating action.

Onyemaechi scores match-winning goal in Feirense 1-0 victory against Academica

Sopuruchukwu Onyemaechi scored the winner for Feirense in the Segunda Liga match against Academica at the weekend.

With just six minutes of regular time left to play, Onyemaechi smashed home the ball with an audacious volley.

The defender snatched the winning goal after a moment of poor defending inside the box.

Victory moved Feirense into second on the standings, a point behind Rio Ave after five rounds of matches.