Torino celebrates Ola Aina’s Return

Olaoluwa Aina returned to training with Torino’s first team for the first time.since October 2022 when he picked up an injury.
Aina last featured for the Turin club in the Serie A match against Udinese, but suffered a Biceps femoris muscle injury.
The RB has missed 8 league games for Il Toro since coping the injury but appears to have been given the all clear to return to action again.
The 26 year-old was pictured in training, Monday, in images shared by the club on Social media with the caption:
