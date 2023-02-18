Top of the Class! Victor Osimhen Record Eclipses Messi, Benzema, Ronaldo and Drogba

Victor Osimhen crossed a century of goals on Friday night when he found the back of the net with fine strike to double Napoli’s lead against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.
Last week the 24 year-old Forward reached 100goals when he scored in the 3-0 victory against US Cremonese.
Osimhen reached the milestone in 196 games and achieved it faster than Lionel Messi (210), Karim Benzema (235), Didier Drogba (236) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (245).
The Nigerian started his professional career with German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, but did not score in his two seasons at the club where he managed just 15 appearances.
He then moved to Sporting Charleroi in the Jupiler League where his game improved and his confidence in front of goal also saw a shift.
Victor Osimhen netted 19 times for the Belgian side in 34 appearances in the 2018/19 season to earn him a move to the French Ligue 1 with LOSC Lille.
The move to France saw him spend just one season, 13goals in 27appearances was enough for SSC Napoli to lure the Nigerian to Italy where he has since caught the attention of the biggest teams in Europe as his stock keeps rising.
Victor Osimhen Stats:
League Cup: 146apps 74goals 15apps
Domestic Cup: 13apps 4goals 1assist
International Cup: 16apps 7goals
National Team: 22caps 15goals