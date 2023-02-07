Top Class! Osimhen Urged to make record Manchester United switch

Manchester United are reportedly one of many top sides interested in making a move for Victor Osimhen in the summer.
On Monday, several credible outlets reported that Erik ten Hag was an admirer of the young Nigerian forward and would push Manchester United to break the bank for the Napoli forward.
Napoli values Victor Osimhen for a record fee of £107million, and this season the striker has been racking up the goals.
He is leading Napoli in the Scudetto title charge and a move to the English Premier League could be a matter of when not If.
In a chat with FL former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju claims that the Nigerian forward has earned the right to play for any big team in the world.
Adepoju further stated, that Osimhen’s quality is enduring and that the Player has shown this level of consistency since his time with the Nigerian U17s.
“I always have good things to talk about Osimhen because for his time with they under 17. We already knew the kind of player he is going to be, he is a striker that fights and score goals and always wants to win.