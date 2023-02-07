Top Class! Osimhen Urged to make record Manchester United switch

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag. (Photo by Geert van Erven/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly one of many top sides interested in making a move for Victor Osimhen in the summer.

On Monday, several credible outlets reported that Erik ten Hag was an admirer of the young Nigerian forward and would push Manchester United to break the bank for the Napoli forward.

Napoli values Victor Osimhen for a record fee of £107million, and this season the striker has been racking up the goals.

He is leading Napoli in the Scudetto title charge and a move to the English Premier League could be a matter of when not If.

 

In a chat with FL former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju claims that the Nigerian forward has earned the right to play for any big team in the world.

Adepoju further stated, that Osimhen’s quality is enduring and that the Player has shown this level of consistency since his time with the Nigerian U17s.

“I always have good things to talk about Osimhen because for his time with they under 17. We already knew the kind of player he is going to be, he is a striker that fights and score goals and always wants to win.

 

“I am just happy he is Nigerian and he is only just started; he is still young, He has many years ahead of him and I believe he is working hard, you can see it in his character.

“He is a striker that has character and work rate, and I am not surprised he is scoring this kind of goals, the only thing I ask of him is to be humble.”

“Osimhen is now at the top, there is no club he cannot play in now, so if Man United wants to buy you for that amount of money then what are you waiting for.”

“The only thing I wish him is that anywhere he goes that he finds luck; meets a good dressing room and have teammates that will be able to manage him. For me, with his level, I don’t think there is a club where he won’t be able to play and score goals.”

