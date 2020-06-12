Top Bundesliga Sides Join the Race for Sadiq Umar

Bundesliga outfits Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach have reportedly joined the race for the signature of Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar.

Umar has netted 17 goals for Partizan Belgrade in all competitions this season and has attracted interests from Cagliari, Valencia and Besiktas in the past few weeks according to the reports.

Umar endured to difficult loan spell with Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers, but has found his form again since his switching to Partizan for €1.75 million from AS Roma.

Mozzartsport has now reported that Leverkusen and Monchengladbach are the latest sides showing keen interest in the Striker and could go a step further by making bids when the transfer window open.

Umar was a member of the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medal winning squad.

He appeared in all six of his team’s games and scored four goals, including a brace in the third-place victory over Honduras.