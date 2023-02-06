Toni Payne wins with Sevilla

By
Adebanjo
-
0
64
Photo | Twitter (SevillaFC_Fem)

In the Liga F game played on Sunday, Toni Payne featured in the 1-0 home win against Villarreal.

Payne, deployed as a right-wing, was on for the duration as Sevilla recorded consecutive wins and keep their unbeaten streak.

The Seville based team have not lost in the league since a 4-0 thrashing received at the hands of league leaders, FC Barcelona, in the first game of the year.

Cristian Toro’s side have since won four games and drawn once – including in the Copa del la Reina.

The capped a good performance with victory courtesy Ana Franco’s 55th minute goal.

However, Sunday’s win only moved Sevilla into the top half, in 8th place on the standings. They are 21points off a European spot.

