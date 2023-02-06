Players Abroad Toni Payne wins with Sevilla By Adebanjo - February 6, 2023 0 64 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo | Twitter (SevillaFC_Fem) In the Liga F game played on Sunday, Toni Payne featured in the 1-0 home win against Villarreal. Payne, deployed as a right-wing, was on for the duration as Sevilla recorded consecutive wins and keep their unbeaten streak. The Seville based team have not lost in the league since a 4-0 thrashing received at the hands of league leaders, FC Barcelona, in the first game of the year. Cristian Toro’s side have since won four games and drawn once – including in the Copa del la Reina. The capped a good performance with victory courtesy Ana Franco’s 55th minute goal. However, Sunday’s win only moved Sevilla into the top half, in 8th place on the standings. They are 21points off a European spot.