Players AbroadWorld Football Toni Payne Delivers first Major Trophy for Sevilla By Joseph Obisesan - August 29, 2023

Sevilla wins the 2023/24 Andalusian Cup. Toni Payne celebrates with her teammates. Photo | IG (Toekneepain) Midfielder, Toni Payne played a crucial role in helping Sevilla secure victory in the Andalusia Cup in Spain. Sevilla defeated Recreativo Huelva to win the Andalusia Cup all thanks to a solitary goal scored by Payne. Although starting the game on the bench, the Nigerian was introduced in the second half and went on to score the winning goal in the 63rd minute. This victory marked her first major trophy with the club. She later expressed her joy on social media, posting a picture from the match captioned, "Good to be back."