Tom Dele-Bashiru Speaks On First Watford start in Two Years

Watford attacking midfielder, Tom Dele-Bashiru has spoken after his first start in over two years.
Dele-Bashiru put on a show against Hull City at the weekend and was voted MOTM in the goalless draw at Vicarage Road on Sunday.
Fans were full of praise for the 22-year-old Nigerian, and reflecting on the game, he embraced the moment.
“When I got on the ball I thought I was good, but I needed to be on the ball a bit more. I started tiring in the second half, which is normal, but it was good to get my first start,” he told reporters after the game.
He however expressed disappointment at not being able to pick maximum points even though they pressed for chances and dominated for a bigger part of the game.
Until yesterday, Tom Dele-Bashiru last started a game for Watford in October 2020 and has made only three appearances for the team this league season.