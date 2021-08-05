Tokyo 2020: USA clinch Women’s Football Bronze in Seven-goal thriller against Australia

Team Australia launched a late come back against Team USA in the Women’s bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but fell short in what was a dramatic seven-goal thriller at the Kashima Soccer Stadium confirmed.

Team USA won 4-3 and picked up bronze in the Women’s football event at Tokyo 2020 on Thursday.

Megan Rapinoe’s first half brace and a late Carli Lloyd goal gave the USA a comfortable 3-1 lead in the first 45 minutes to underpin the dominance.

Samantha Kerr (17′) had brought the Matildas level after Rapinoe opened scoring just Eight minutes into the encounter.

Lloyd stretched the lead three after the restart (51′) but Team Australia responded yet again, Caitlin Foord (54′) inspiring the comeback.

However, the USA held on and although Emily Gielnik scored (90′) it was too late to cause any real damage.

On Friday, Team Canada will battle Team Sweden in the Gold medal match.