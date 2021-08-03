Tokyo 2020: Spain sets up clash with Brazil in Men’s Olympic football final

Spain have reached the final of the Men’s Olympic football event at Tokyo 2020 after a dramatic 1-0 win over the hosts, Japan.

Forward Marco Asensio scored the winning goal in extra-time, five minutes before the conclusion of the game, at the Saitama Stadium.

They will face Brazil in the final on Saturday, the sides will be playing for gold.

Meanwhile both Teams are past winners of the competition; Spain in 1992 at the Barcelona Games and Brazil in 2016 at the Rio Games.

Both teams were also responsible for the elimination of Africa’s representatives, Team Ivory Coast lost 5-2 to Spain after extra-time, while Brazil accounted for the ouster of Egypt.

The Selecao won keenly contested 1-0 victory against the Pharaohs.

In the first semi-final of the Men’s football event, Brazil defeated Mexico 4-1 on penalties after 120 minutes without a goal from either side.

The third place match will hold on Friday between Japan and Mexico.