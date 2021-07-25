Tokyo 2020: South Africa on the brink of elimination after France snatch late winner in Seven-goal thriller

South Africa are on the brink of elimination from the Olympic games football event following the 4-3 defeat to France at the Saitama Stadium on Sunday.

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored a hat-trick and provided the assist for the final dagger in the heart of Amaglug-glug’s resistance.

The African side blew their chance to take the lead when Luther Singh failed to covert his penalty, in the first half.

After the break, David Notoane’s men will break the deadlock and take the lead, Kobamelo Kodisang (53′) scoring the team’s first goal in the competition.

However, the lead didn’t last long, Gignac scoring the leveler and the first of his three goals on the day.

The 35 year-old scored his first in the 57th minute and then followed up in minutes 78 and 86. Both goals cancelling out South Africa’s goals in the 72nd and 81st minutes.

He would later set up Teji Savanier for the winner in additional time of the encounter.

South Africa thus suffer back to back defeats having lost 1-0 to Japan in their opening Group A game and remain bottom of the pile.