Tokyo 2020: Mexico defeat hosts Japan in Men’s Bronze medal match

Team Mexico have won bronze in the Men’s football event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games event at the Saitama Stadium on Friday.

El Tri dominated the hosts and were up 2-0 inside the opening 22 minutes, a Sebastian Cordova (13′) penalty and Johan Vasquez’s strike (22′) put some daylight between the sides.

After the restart, Mexico still had their foot on the gas and would soon make it count, finding the back of the net in minute 58.

Alexis Vega produced a brilliant strike that beat the opposition goalkeeper as the 2012 winners put their stamp on the game.

Japan would get their consolation and in the 78th minute Kaoru Mitoma breached the tough Mexican defence line.

The final of the Men’s event at the Tokyo 2020 will hold, Saturday, between Spain vs Brazil.