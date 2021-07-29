Tokyo 2020: Ivory Coast through to Quarter-finals, South Africa eliminated

Ivory Coast have reached the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football event after finishing second in group D ahead of Germany.

Wednesday’s final group match between Germany and Ivory Coast ended 1-1, with the African side picking up 5 points from the first round of games and finish just behind Brazil.

Les Elephants finished one point more than the German team and will now face Spain in the next round.

In what was a cagey affair, the first half ended goalless but the Ivoriens had their noses in the second half courtesy an own goal by Benjamin Henrichs (67′).

However, Germany were back on level terms, Eduard Lowen found the back of the net six minutes later.

Meanwhile, South Africa suffered a third consecutive defeat following the 3-0 loss to Mexico, confirming their elimination from the competition.