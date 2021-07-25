Tokyo 2020: Ivory Coast and Brazil battle ends in stalemate

Ivory Coast were forced to a goalless result by Brazil in their second group D fixture on Sunday.

Brazil entered the game on the back of a 4-2 victory against Germany, but the 2016 winners were already on the back foot inside the opening 13 minutes after Douglas Luiz was sent off.

Ivory Coast could not however make their numerical advantage count and the South Americans controlled the game.

There would be late drama yet as Ivory Coast themselves were reduced to 10 men, midfielder Eboue Kouassi getting his marching orders in the 79th minute.

It was the second sending off for Soualiho Haidara’s men in the competition.

Ivory Coast do maintain second position in the group, tied on points with Brazil but with an inferior goals difference.