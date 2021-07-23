Tokyo 2020: Frank Kessie inspires Ivory Coast 2-1 victory against Saudi Arabia

Ivory Coast finished with 10 men against Saudi Arabia in their opening Tokyo 2020 football event, but wrapped up a difficult 2-1 victory on Thursday.

Frank Kessie scored what proved to be the winner, in the 66th minute, after the Green Falcons pulled level just before the break in the first half.

Les Éléphants took the lead fortuitously after Abdulelah Al Amri (33′) put the ball into his own net.

Salem Al Dawsari equalized for Saudi Arabi before the break, but after the restart, Ivory Coast pressed and found the breakthrough with Kessie’s goal.

Late one the African side were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card to substitute Aboubacar Doumbia.

Doumbia was brought on in additional time (90+2′) of the second half and was sent off just five minutes later for an off the ball incident.

however, the three points was just enough for second place in group D, Soualiho Haidara’s men are behind Brazil who defeated Germany 4-2.

Japan 1-0 South Africa: Spectacular Kubo breaks Amaglug-glug’s resilience

Hosts Japan pipped South Africa 1-0 in a one-sided game as Takefusa Kubo’s 71 minute stunner decided the encounter.

The group A match played at the Tokyo Stadium saw South Africa’s Amaglug-glug struggle to contain the Young Samurai Blue.

South Africa managed only 4 attempts on goal, but only managed to get just one on target compared to Japan’s Six.

Ronwen Williams was busy in goal for the African side, he made 5 saves, keeping the scoreline respectable.

Next for David Notoane’s men is a make or mar test against France’s Les Bleuets.