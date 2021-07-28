Tokyo 2020: Eliminated! Brazil defeats 10-woman Zambia in final group game

Africa’s only representative in the Tokyo 2020 Women’s football event, Zambia have been eliminated from the competition.

Zambia suffered a 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Tuesday at the Saitama Stadium courtesy Alves da Silva Andressa’s 19th minute free-kick.

The spectacular set piece beat substitute goalkeeper Ngambo Musole after a serious injury to first choice, Hazel Nali.

Meanwhile, the Shepolopolo had to play with 10 women for 77 minutes following the red card to midfielder Lushomo Mweemba.

Although Brazil had already booked their place in the quarter-final of the football event, the Selecao’s Swedish Coach Pia Mariane Sundhage started a strong XI which included Marta.

The will face Canada in the last eight of the competition, both teams finished as runners up in their respective groups and did not lose any group round games.

Other quarter-final pairings will see Great Britain battle Australia while Sweden go head to head against hosts Japan and the final fixture pits the Netherlands against USA.