Tokyo 2020: Egypt on brink of Elimination after narrow defeat to Argentina

Egypt have picked a single point in two games at the Olympic games football event at the Tokyo 2020 following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina.

The young Pharaohs were held in to a goalless draw in their opening group c game against Spain, but are now on the brink of elimination in the competition.

On Sunday, at the Sapporo Dome, the winning goal was scored in the 52nd minute after a quite first-half.

22 year-old defender Facundo Medina netted the crucial goal that would prove the winner and help Argentina pick their first points in the games.

The Albiceleste moved to third on the table, tied on points with Australia and could seal progress in the competition with win against group leaders Spain.