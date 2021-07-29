Tokyo 2020: Egypt joins Ivory Coast in Men’s Football event Quarter-finals

Egypt picked a quarter-final ticket after the final round of group matches in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football event following a 2-0 victory against Australia at the Miyagi Stadium, Wednesday.

In what was their first victory in the event, the Pharaohs also opened their goalscoring account when it mattered and eventually finish in second spot behind Spain.

Goals in either half from Ahmed Yasser Rayan (44′) and Ammar Hamdy (85′) helped the North Africans secure a quarter-final berth for only the fourth time in their history.

They join Ivory Coast in the next round after South Africa were eliminated following the 3-0 defeat to Mexico and finishing bottom of the pile in group A.

The Pharaohs next face Brazil for a spot in the last four, while Ivory Coast go up against Spain.