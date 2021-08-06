Tokyo 2020: Canada beat Sweden to Gold after dramatic Penalty shoot-out

Team Canada won a sensational Women’s football final event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday at the International Stadium in Yokohama.

The game was decided on penalties after the sides were tied for 1-1 through regular time and extra-time.

A penalty in the 67th minute by Jesse Fleming leveled up the scoreline after Team Sweden took an first-half lead.

Stina Blackstenius scored the opener in the 34th minute, but a second-half penalty revived the hopes of their opponents.

With few clear-cut chances created as the game advanced, a 1-1 regular time result would then drag on even into the extra 30 minutes.

Eventually, the sides had to decide the game with the lottery of penalties.

Team Sweden missed their kick, Kosovare Asllani’s kick struck the up right even though the goalkeeper guess the position right.

While Team Canada converted their first kick, they were thwarted in their next three and the momentum had quickly switched.

Team Sweden scored their second and third kicks, but were also struck by hard tough luck and missed a hat-trick of kicks.

It was then up to Team Canada to decide the encounter and they did just that, tying the kicks before Julia Grosso delivered the all important conversion.

They won Gold, after finishing in bronze medal spots in 2012 and 2016.

Full Medal Standing for Women’s Football Event at Tokyo 2020:

Gold – Team Canada

Silver – Team Sweden

Bronze – Team USA