Tokyo 2020: Brazil seal record equalling Gold medal win in Men’s football Olympic event, beat Spain 2-1 in Final

Team Brazil have won gold in the Men’s football event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, defeating Team Spain in the final, Saturday, 2-1 at the International Stadium in Yokohama.

Malcolm scored the winner in the 108th minute of extra time to ensure Team Brazil successfully defend the competition the won for the first time on home soil in 2016.

The Selecção also become the fifth nation to win back to back gold medals at the Men’s football event in the Olympic Games.

Final Medal Standing in the Men’s football event:

Gold – Brazil

Silver – Spain

Bronze – Mexico