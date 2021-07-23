Tokyo 2020: Banda makes history but Zambia lose 10-3 to Netherlands

Barbra Banda’s hat-trick was the highlight of Zambia’s performance against the Netherlands as the fourth ranked team in the world expected dispatched the Shepolopolo.

The Oranje recorded one of the biggest wins in the Olympic football event handing their opponents a heavy 10-3 defeat on Wednesday.

Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens scored six goals between themselves, the former notching three of her four goals in the first half to fire the Oranje 6-1 ahead.

Six more goals were scored in the second half by sides, with two from Banda late in the game.

She becomes the first African to score three goals in a single game at senior international football event.

Zambia sit bottom of the group behind the Netherlands, Brazil and China.