Ticket Punched! Joe Aribo On Song in Rangers Cup Victory

Joe Aribo was delighted to score in Rangers’ 4-1 victory over Hamilton Academical at the Fountain of Youth Stadium on Saturday.

Aribo was handed his fourth appearance in the Scottish Cup and delivered a brilliant performance, helping the Gers book their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Following the early exchanges, Canadian international Scott Arfield fired Rangers in front in the 25th minute before Lewis Smith put the hosts back on level terms.

Aribo scored his team’s second goal of the game in the 68th minute after he was set up by Ryan Kent.

Alfred Morelos put the game beyond doubt in the 85th minute and with just seconds left on the clock; Arfield scored his second of the match and Rangers’ fourth.

Aribo who was in action from start to finish, took to social media to express his delight at the victory after the game.

“In the hat for the next round, solid team display this afternoon! Always a good feeling to score. Thanks to all the travelling supporters,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 23-year-old has now scored seven goals and registered eight assists in 39 games across all competitions for Rangers this season.

The Super Eagles star will hope to help Steven Gerrard’s side extend their four-game winning streak when they face Kilmarnock for a Scottish Premiership fixture on Wednesday.