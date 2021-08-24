Three times I wanted to Play for Nigeria, three times I was asked to Pay – Fashanu

Former England forward John Fashanu has insisted National team selectors in Nigeria demanded cash from him on three different occasions to play for the Country as a teenager.

Fashanu said his decision to represent England was because of the frustrations he faced trying to get into the ‘Green Eagles’.

In an interview on ‘No Holds barred’, a radio show on Brila FM with former Nigeria LB Ifeanyi Udeze, he was asked if he would have picked Nigeria over England again if given the choice.

“You know the wonderful thing is I’ve been home now for 16 years and it’s definitely going to be Nigeria; I’m a Nigerian and I was born a Nigerian.

“But even at the start, I know Big Segun Odegbami didn’t agree with me, but all I was asked for was money and I could not pay that money to the Coach at the time.

“Otherwise it’ll always be the motherland, I have always been somebody who loved the motherland.

“I came here three times to play for my country and three times they were asking for money which I didn’t have then because I was just a young footballer, so it’ll always be for me Nigeria.”