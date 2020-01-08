Three Outstanding Nigerians were shortchanged at CAF Awards – Amuneke

Former Nigeria winger and 1994 African Player of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke believes three Nigerians deserved recognition in the Men’s category of the CAF Awards held on Tuesday in Egypt.

Amuneke named midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Odion Ighalo for former’s performance at club level and the latter’s impressive run through the AFCON qualifiers and the competition proper.

Young Forward Victor Osimhen was in the running for the Young player of the year award, but also fell short, as Achraf Hakimi retained the award – he won in 2018.

“We can’t tell how the vote came about, over the year our players have been doing well,” Amuneke told www.brila.net.

“Ndidi (Wilfred) is doing well, Osimhen (Victor) and even Ighalo (Odion), who finished as top scorer of the AFCON last year. But the good thing is we still get recognition and hopefully if we keep improving we will pick it up.”