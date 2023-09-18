Three Nigerians Make Manchester United UEFA Youth League Squad

Manchester United has unveiled their UEFA Youth League roster in preparation for their opening match in Group A against Bayern Munich, featuring the inclusion of three players of Nigerian eligibility.
Manager Travis Binnion has picked defensive midfielder Maxi Oyedele, fullback Habeeb Ogunneye, and striker Victor Musa in a 40-player squad.
For the 2023-2024 season, players born on or after January 1, 2005, are eligible to participate in the UEFA Youth League.
However, Oyedele, born on November 7, 2004, doesn’t meet the age requirement but is listed as one of the overage players.
Per UEFA regulations, a maximum of five players born on or after January 1, 2004, can be included in the 40-player list, provided they’ve been eligible to play for the club without interruption for two years leading up to September 19, 2023, or for two out of the three years preceding that date.
Among the players, only Oyedele has made his UEFA Youth League debut, which was against Young Boys in December 2021. This remains his sole appearance in the competition.
The 18-year-old was listed as a non-playing substitute in the 2021-2022 UEFA Youth League matches against Atalanta, Villarreal, and Borussia Dortmund.
Oyedele and Ogunneye hold professional contracts with Manchester United, while Musa is in his first year as a scholar.