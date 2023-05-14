Three highlights from Gift Orban’s brilliant season with KAA Gent

Orban. Gent.
Gift Orban scored a hat-trick against Cercle Brugge. Photo | Twitter (KAA Gent)

Many raised eyebrows when KAA Gent went all out to secure the signing of Nigerian young star Gift Orban in January.

Orban already had 23 goals in 27 appearances for Stabaek senior and youth teams before deciding to move to Belgium, for a bigger challenge.

 

And in just less than four months, the 20 year-old is proving to be a wise investment for KAA Gent.

He already has 19 goals for the Belgian outfit a number which is insane when you add it to the 23 goals already scored in Norway.

The youngster has been a massive hit from the first match and we will be looking at the numbers.

 

Starting with a bang

Gift Orban’s first game for Gent was just a taste of what was to come, he started against Westerlo and scored two goals in the 3-3 draw, the second was an equalizer that gave his team a point in that encounter.

Seven goals in two games

After announcing himself he went on to score three goals in his next six games, but the big noise was about to be made when he registered a whopping four goals against Waregem in Gent’s 6-2 league victory before taking the form to Europe with a Hat-trick against Basaksehir in the European Conference League to help his team teach the quarter-finals of the competition.

This fist was achieved in a six-game run where he was either scoring or assisting for Gent.

Third Hat-trick of the season

After netting a brace against Seraing, he went five games in without a goal-scoring contribution.

But Orban returned with a goal each against Westerlo and St. Liege before recently hitting Cercle Brugge for three in Gent’s 4-nil League victory.

With two league games still to play, he will fancy himself to go beyond the 20-goal mark which will be impressive for a signing that played his first game for Gent on the 11th of February.

