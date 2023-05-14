Three highlights from Gift Orban’s brilliant season with KAA Gent

Many raised eyebrows when KAA Gent went all out to secure the signing of Nigerian young star Gift Orban in January.
Orban already had 23 goals in 27 appearances for Stabaek senior and youth teams before deciding to move to Belgium, for a bigger challenge.
And in just less than four months, the 20 year-old is proving to be a wise investment for KAA Gent.
He already has 19 goals for the Belgian outfit a number which is insane when you add it to the 23 goals already scored in Norway.
The youngster has been a massive hit from the first match and we will be looking at the numbers.