Three games or Out! Nasarawa United issue Bala Nikyu Ultimatum

It’s been a disastrous start to the new NPFL season for Nasarawa United as they have lost all three opening games to sit bottom of group A.
To put it into perspective, two of the three losses have been at home, they scored only twice and have conceded seven times.
As it stands Coach Nikyu needs to find an immediate solution or face the axe, this call to action was made by the Club Management.
Given their poor start to the campaign the Club’s next three fixtures will be very difficult as it starts with an away fixture against winless Gombe United, before welcoming Plateau United (H), they’ll then head to Adamasingba to face long 3SC.
The team's management, coaching staff gets three-game ultimatum to save club from current situation.
These are the three games the team will battle in those three games.
vs Gombe United in Gombe
vs Plateau United (venue not decide yet)
vs Shooting Stars in Ibadan#npfl23 pic.twitter.com/bAiv7Tm21i
