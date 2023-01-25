Three games or Out! Nasarawa United issue Bala Nikyu Ultimatum

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
It’s been a disastrous start to the new NPFL season for Nasarawa United as they have lost all three opening games to sit bottom of group A.

To put it into perspective, two of the three losses have been at home, they scored only twice and have conceded seven times.

As it stands Coach Nikyu needs to find an immediate solution or face the axe, this call to action was made by the Club Management.

Given their poor start to the campaign the Club’s next three fixtures will be very difficult as it starts with an away fixture against winless Gombe United, before welcoming Plateau United (H), they’ll then head to Adamasingba to face long 3SC.

Coach Bala Nikyu needs, to at least, stay unbeaten in the next three fixtures, best case scenario grind out points.

But given the form of Nasarawa United it’s more likely that the Coaching crew gets the axe.

