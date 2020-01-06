Thirty-Six Strong, Onome Ebi Predicts Better 2020

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi is looking forward to a better year with the national team after a not so impressive 2019.

Ebi made headlines last year when he featured in her fifth World Cup, becoming the first African to achieve the feat.

But Nigeria scrapped to reach the second round of the tournament and lost to Germany.

She had her best game against hosts France, but the dogged Falcons defence was undone after a penalty.

Ebi tweeted a clips of the match with the caption:

Ok let’s take it back to 2019 fifa women’s worldcup actions ⚽️💪, 2020 will be 100% better 🙏. #soccer #soccerqueen #superfalcons pic.twitter.com/6yXfcY8lX0 — ONOME EBI (@EBIONOME) January 5, 2020

The 36 year-old made her senior team debut over a decade ago and had earned over 80 caps.