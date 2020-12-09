“They’re not tactically sound,” Ghana U20 Coach Zito takes a Swipe at Flying Eagles

Ghana’s U20 Head Coach Karim Zito has stoked the fire of the rivalry between his side and Nigeria ahead of Wednesday’s crunch match in the WAFU B tournament.

Zito described the Nigerian side as lacking tactical depth after the Seven times African champions were held 1-1 in the opening game against Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria took the led through Chris Nwaeze on the half hour mark but the player was shown a red card and their opponents capitalized on the numerical advantage to draw level late on.

The Black Starlets Coach was in the stands scouting, but wasn’t impressed by what he saw in the Nigerian side.

“Well this [Nigeria] is a team that is not tactically sound, compared to Cote D’Ivoire. but it all depends on the team that we are going to play against. Maybe the motivation factor against Cote D’Ivoire will not be the same against Ghana,” He told FMIG.

“So I will not take it the way I saw it over there, but rather I will also build my own self against what I saw. And then now, we need a win out of two matches just to make it to the semi finals.

“There is a big rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria. So at all cost we should make amendments [for the last defeat]. In football sometimes people say win, lose or draw. Its not about draw, its win, draw or make amendments. We will have the opportunities to make amendments. Ghana have another opportunity to make amendments from the first 4-2 they gave us,” concluded the Coach.