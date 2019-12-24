There’s more to come from me, says Joe Aribo

Glasgow Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo admits his best days are still ahead following his rich vein of form in an advanced role.

Aribo joined the Gers from Charlton in the summer and impressed during the Europa League qualifiers in a central midfield position.

He suffered a dip in form for a while and a relative struggle for playing time prompted the manager to try him out in an advanced right role.

However, over the last few weeks, he’s looked impressive in his new position and believes there’s still even more to come from him.

“It’s fair to say my form dipped for a period recently,” said Aribo.

“I knew myself I hadn’t been performing to the level I know I’m capable of achieving.”

“The manager said that to me, that it was inevitable because I was away from home for the first time. The biggest thing I needed to help me push on was knowing I had the backing of my manager. That chat has helped me to move forward and now I am reaping the rewards.

“I don’t want to talk too highly of myself. As the season goes on, people can judge me. However, I would say there is more to come,” he concluded.