The Tank! Onyeka Extends Brentford Stay

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka has put pen to paper on a contract extension at Brentford.
Onyeka signed a new four-year deal – with an option for a further year – which will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2027.
He joined the Bees in 2021 and has made 41 appearances for the west Londoners.
His presence and contributions have been crucial in some of the club’s memorable victories, including their historic maiden Premier League win against Arsenal at the Gtech Community Stadium and a stunning triumph away at champions Manchester City.
Throughout the previous season, the 25-year-old midfielder showcased his versatility by providing vital goal contributions in two matches, playing a key role in Brentford’s successful top-half finish in the Premier League.
At the extension of the contract, the manager of the club, Frank Thomas revealed his likeness for the Nigerian midfielder’s energy despite the fact that injuries have limited his playing time.
“I’m very pleased that Frank has signed a new contract,” said head coach Thomas Frank. “He has helped the team a lot during our time in the Premier League.
“During both seasons he has been unlucky with injuries, which have prevented him from taking an even bigger step forward in terms of minutes, but I really like his energy.
“Frank is a great pressing player. He runs into the half-spaces and in-behind, progressing up the pitch. He’s a very important player for us and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey with him.”