The season just started for Rangers – Olawoyin

Rangers talisman Ibrahim Olawoyin is delighted with the team’s new find form and has predicted that the season just started for them.

Rangers defeated Jigawa Golden Stars in Wednesday’s Nigeria professional football league reschedule game at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium.

Madaki Dauda scored the all important goal to move the 2016 Champions put of the relegation zone.

Speaking to journalists after the game, Olawoyin said the players are happy with outcome of the game and happy will definitely kick start the second part of season with high optimism.

“We just did what we are expected to do by getting the three points.

“The season is just starting for us as we get ready for more matches”. He said.

Rangers are now 15th on the log after picking seven points from their last three games.